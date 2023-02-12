Ask The Question CIC thanks Elland’s VCEP Ltd for generous sponsorship donation

Ask The Question C.I.C. provides children who have experienced adverse childhood experiences, in particular focussing on those children who have suffered abuse, trauma or neglect, with access to holistic support in the form of one-to-one tuition and mentorship.

They are a trauma-informed organisation, with an educational psychologist always on site, and they practice ‘attachment theory’.

VCEP Ltd is a business based in Elland that provides exciting places to live, work and play, specialising in bringing old buildings back to life and creating inspirational new buildings to suit your needs. VCEP has created a number of amazing Business Park developments throughout West Yorkshire creating Business Hubs and invigorating local communities, including Holroyd Mill Old Lane, Halifax, Gelderd Road, Leeds and Sowerby Bridge Business Park.

Jo Austin, founder of Ask The Question CIC. Picture: Neil Spencer Photography

Virginia Lloyd, who co-founded VCEP Ltd with her husband Clive, said: “We are delighted to be able to support a young person in Calderdale with their education, enabling them to access the one-to-one tuition and support which ATQ provides.”

Jo Austin, founder of Ask The Question CIC, said, “We are absolutely delighted that VCEP Ltd will be sponsoring one of our student’s tuition for this academic year.

