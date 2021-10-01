Astrofax film to showcase the beauty of Calderdale in all its glory

Aerial views of Calderdale feature in the film by Adam Deeks and Christian Wilkinson (Yorkshire Frontiers)

The Calderdale based filmmaking team of Adam Deeks and Christian Wilkinson which formed Yorkshire Frontiers have produced the film Astrofax.

It has been a long process for the duo who took to the skies both at day and night to captures some of the most famous and iconic landmarks and landscapes the borough has to offer.

“This film has always been a project of passion to advertise the beauty Calderdale and has been purely self-funded throughout its lifecycle,” said Adam.

“For over two years we have been producing the film Astrofax, which is a unique film exploring the beautiful valleys and towns of Calderdale from different perspectives, through day to night through various seasons of the year.

“The film is shot entirely in 4k and is based on time-lapse footage but also includes wildlife, slow motion and aerial video as well as including some extracts of Ted Hughes poetry.”

Some of the stunning views show Shibden Hall and the Piece Hall night as well as aerial shots showing of the Calder Valley over Hardcastle Crags and a star studded view of Heptonstall Church.

The film gets in premiere at Hebden Bridge Cinema on October 2 at 5pm. There will also be a question and answer session.

Another showing of the film will be screened at Square Chapel Arts Centre on October 8 (including a Q&A), 11 and 12.