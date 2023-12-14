Attacks on Calderdale Council staff are on the rise, senior councillors are told

A steep increase in physical and verbal attacks has been reported by Calderdale Council’s staff.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council’s cabinet heard that in all, 186 such incidents were reported by staff in 2022-23 - up 77 from 109 the previous year.

One incident had led to entry to Halifax Town Hall being restricted, the senior councillors heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action including prosecutions will be taken where possible, potential aggressors have been warned.

Councillor Silvia Dacre informed councillors at a cabinet meeting of Calderdale Council

The report to councillors said: “What is more concerning is the increasing number of personal safety related incidents reported by staff, often as a result of personal circumstances or due to the accessibility of their social media accounts.

“The health and safety team provide advice on such cases on an ad-hoc basis, including how to ensure social media accounts are secure and confidential, and ensuring all cases are followed up with the police following standard criminal processes.

“We are doing everything we can to advise employees whilst mitigating the council’s risk as far as is reasonably practicable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet member for Resources Coun Silvia Dacre said while the council’s annual health and safety report – examining swathe of risks and responses across all departments – contained good news including a reduction of accidents reportable to the health and safety executive, not so good news were the increases of verbal or physical aggression against staff.