Attacks on Calderdale Council staff are on the rise, senior councillors are told
The council’s cabinet heard that in all, 186 such incidents were reported by staff in 2022-23 - up 77 from 109 the previous year.
One incident had led to entry to Halifax Town Hall being restricted, the senior councillors heard.
Action including prosecutions will be taken where possible, potential aggressors have been warned.
The report to councillors said: “What is more concerning is the increasing number of personal safety related incidents reported by staff, often as a result of personal circumstances or due to the accessibility of their social media accounts.
“The health and safety team provide advice on such cases on an ad-hoc basis, including how to ensure social media accounts are secure and confidential, and ensuring all cases are followed up with the police following standard criminal processes.
“We are doing everything we can to advise employees whilst mitigating the council’s risk as far as is reasonably practicable.”
Cabinet member for Resources Coun Silvia Dacre said while the council’s annual health and safety report – examining swathe of risks and responses across all departments – contained good news including a reduction of accidents reportable to the health and safety executive, not so good news were the increases of verbal or physical aggression against staff.
“Some of that is down to greater willingness to report it, but it is nevertheless of extreme concern and the health and safety team work with anybody who reports this to see what action can be taken to help protect staff in those circumstances,” she said.