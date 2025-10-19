Autumn at Hardcastle Crags: 10 photos of seasonal scenery at the National Trust site in Hebden Bridge

Visitors to Hardcastle Crags can enjoy the seasonal scenery as they take a stroll around the National Trust site in Hebden Bridge.

The wooded valley, which has the 19th century Gibson Mill at its heart, contains streams, waterfalls and stacks of millstone grit, which can be navigated by more than 15 miles of footpaths.

It is also the home of a wide variety of wildlife including the northern hairy wood ant.

Here is a selection of autumnal photos at Hardcastle Crags, taken by National Trust photographers.

For more information about upcoming events, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/yorkshire/hardcastle-crags

1 . Autumn A dog enjoying a walk at Hardcastle Crags in Hebden Bridge Photo: National Trust Photo Sales

2 . Autumn A picturesque view of Gibson Mill under cloudy skies Photo: National Trust Photo Sales

3 . Autumn Seasonal colours among the trees at Hardcastle Crags Photo: National Trust Photo Sales