Award for Halifax mosque project which is a "lifeline" for town's most vulnerable

By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Nov 2024, 14:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Halifax mosque team have won an award for their amazing work helping the town’s most vulnerable.

Central Jamia Madni Masjid has been presented with the Best Mosque Innovative Service title at the British Beacon Mosque Awards 2024 for Halifax Community Fridge.

A team of dedicated volunteers from the mosque give up their time to feed and clothe the area’s residents who are most in need.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since its inception in May 2021, Halifax Community Fridge has operated every day, providing free food and other items.

Halifax mosque volunteers have won a prestigious awardHalifax mosque volunteers have won a prestigious award
Halifax mosque volunteers have won a prestigious award

It was described as a “lifeline for many by the awards organisers.

Complementing the fridge, the Jilani Kitchen serves free hot meals every Thursday at sunset – inspired by a 600-year-old kitchen in Baghdad where Sunni and Shiite Muslims dine together.

The service aims to foster community cohesion and ensure that no one goes hungry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shaukat Warraich, CEO of Faith Associates – which organised the awards – said: “Central Jamia Madni Masjid has demonstrated exceptional innovation in serving its community, embracing modern solutions to meet contemporary challenges.

"British mosques like Central Jamia Masjid are paving the way for a brighter future, bringing people together and tackling key societal issues.”

The mosque’s team have posted on social media: “A heartfelt thank you to everyone in our community who voted for us and to our selfless volunteers who dedicate their days and nights to ensuring the smooth running of the fridge.

“This achievement would not have been possible without your unwavering support and efforts.”

If you have a story to share, email [email protected].

Related topics:Halifax Community FridgeHalifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice