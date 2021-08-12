Award-winning Calderdale volunteer groups presented with their honours

Mytholmroyd Station Partnership is presented with its award. Photo by Paul Bigland RAIL Photography

High Sherriff of West Yorkshire Clive Lloyd and Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Ed Anderson have been handing out the honours across the borough.

Eight Calderdale groups were given the awards when this year's winners were announced in June.

They were Andy's Man Club, Slow The Flow, Calderdale Industrial Museum Association, Mytholmroyd Station Partnership, Old Brodleians, Happy Days, The Basement Recovery Project and Verd de Gris.

Happy Days were are among those who have been presented with their award.

Accepting the award on behalf of Mytholmroyd Station Partnership, the group's chairman Geoff Mitchell said the group's dedication and hard work in all weathers is well known.

He added voluntary work is not only ‘"do gooding"’ or hard work, it is "greatly satisfying", adding: "The main benefit for us is friendship, having met as strangers 15 years ago."

Speaking when the awards were announced, Steve Duncan, Deputy Lieutenant, said: “The Queens Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS) is the highest accolade any UK voluntary organisation can receive and typically in West Yorkshire on average three charities receive the award each year. I was asked by the Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire to lead on improving the take-up of the Queens award for Voluntary Service in West Yorkshire.

"Through promotion via the Community Foundation for Calderdale and the VSI Alliance and events and encouragement from the Lieutenancy 43 charities applied for the award and of these 19 charities have won the award! And I’m delighted to say that of the 19 charities 8 are from Calderdale.

The Basement Recovery Project being presented with their award.

"Thirteen charities applied for the award in Calderdale and eight were successful.

“The five that haven’t been successful are all amazing charities doing amazing things but they are competing with the very best in their field across the UK and on this occasion they missed out. This is on no way a reflection on them of their invaluable service to the community and importantly they are free to apply again in three years.