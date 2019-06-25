Award winning children's author pays a visit to Hebden Bridge bookshop

The Book Case in Hebden Bridge celebrated Independent Bookshop week in style with a visit from author Julia Donaldson and The Gruffalo.

While Julia was inside signing books for delighted children the Gruffalo wowed the queue that stretched all the way down the street, as well as causing excitement amongst passers by.

Read: This is what the former Halifax County Court is being transformed into

They were also entertained by Julia's husband Malcolm who played Gruffalo songs on his guitar.

It was all hands on deck for the staff who even roped in Hebden Bridge publisher Kevin Duffy from Bluemoose books to help with crowd control and Gruffalo wrangling.

Kate Claughan, owner of the Book Case said: "It was a fantastic day, and lovely to see so many children inspired and excited by books and reading.

Read: 13 weeks of road works in Halifax town centre from next month as part of £250,000 project

"Thank you so much to Julia and Macmillan for their support for independent bookshops and for arranging the visit."