Awards double for Collett & Sons

Halifax-based firm Collett & Sons has been hailed for its outstanding work.

The transport company delivered three 169 Tonne Super Grid Transformers to a prestigious National Grid project which earned it the titles of FTA Road Freight Operator of the Year and the Motor Transport Awards Team of the Year.

A spokesman said: “this was a headline project for the Collett Team and we’re extremely proud to be recognised by the FTA Logistics Awards and the Motor Transport Awards.”

An awards spokesman said: “The project was challenging, especially as these high-profile moves had attracted a lot of publicity.”