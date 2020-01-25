Awards joy for Town Hall Dental

A Brighouse-based private dental practice is celebrating a successful awards season after scooping six national dentistry accolades.

Based in the Old Town Hall, Brighouse, Town Hall Dental have been providing cosmetic and general dentistry for the Yorkshire area since 2012.

The awards top off a year in which the practice has undertaken a large amount of charity work across Yorkshire and announced plans to add three new treatment rooms and create several additional jobs in the area.

The accolades come from two of the most recognised events on the industry calendar, The Dentistry Awards and Private Dentistry Awards.

Town Hall was recognised as Practice of the Year, providing the Best Patient Care and organising the Best Charity Project.

Practice Manager Rachel Dilley and Dental Nurse Kayla Noble were awarded Most Invaluable Team Member and Best Dental Nurse in the North of England respectively.

Town Hall have significant plans in place for 2020, hoping to continue to expand their charitable work and range of treatments for patients.

Three new treatment rooms will be installed in their Brighouse headquarters, and they are seeking charitable status for their non-profits.

Practice Manager and award winner, Rachel Dilley, said: “The past 12 months have seen an awful lot of work go into Town Hall, with our patients and our work in the community. It’s a pleasure to have recognition from our colleagues that the work we’re doing is appreciated. To be able to bring these awards back to Calderdale is huge for us. We’ve done more than ever to help others this year, and we felt like we’d achieved a lot, but with these awards we’ve proved ourselves as one of the premier practices in the country.”