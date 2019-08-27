Badly Drawn Boy among shows announced for The Piece Hall's Christmas line-up

It may be summer but the team at Halifax's Piece Hall are already planning for Christmas and have announced the first ten shows of its festive season.

Badly Drawn Boy is one of the acts who will perform in the circus-style Salon Perdu - formerly known as the Spiegeltent - as part of a varied calendar of entertainment.

Following the postponment of his 2018 show due to illness, the singer-songwriter will perform hits from his Mercury-Prize-winning album The Hour of the Bewilderbeast’and the critically-acclaimed soundtrack to the 2002 film About a Boy on Wednesday, December 18.

Heading to the Salon Perdu on Friday, December 6 is four-piece jazz funk band The James Taylor Quartet, who have worked with legendary acts including Tom Jones, Manic Street Preachers and U2.

Folk-rock pioneers Lindisfarne will return on Sunday, December 15 following their sold out show last year, FLASH: A Tribute to Queen will bring all the hits from Queen’s back catalogue on Monday, December 30, and jazz vocalist Annette Gregory will be accompanied by her full band on Sunday, December 8.

The Piece Hall’s resident record shop Loafers have curated a night of classic rock and soul on Friday, December 13 for their second Loafers Presents show. It will be headlined by The Stone Foundation - an eight-piece band who will bring their brand of sophisticated soul to Halifax having recently supported Paul Weller on his 2019 tour.

Circus of Horrors will bring their unique blend of horror and burlesque, which propelled them to the 2011 semi-finals of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, to the Salon Perdu on Saturday, December 7, and fans of CBBC’s hit nineties show Get Your Own Back will love Get Your Own Back – the Family Show which heads to The Piece Hall on Saturday, December 14. C

Mark Thompson’s Spectacular Science Show , on Sunday, December 15, explores the strange and magical properties of matter with exploding elephant’s toothpaste, vortex-generating dustbins and even howling jelly babies, while Indeedy Musical Bingo brings bingo, music, prizes and even glittering dancing grannies to the Salon Perdu on Friday, December 27 and Saturday, December 28.

A full seasonal programme of more than 30 shows, including for New Years’ Eve, will be announced in the autumn. Tickets for the events listed above go on general sale at 10am on Thursday, August 29. Members of The Piece Hall Trust get 24-hour pre-sale access from 10am on Wednesday, August 28. Tickets can be purchased at www.thepiecehall.co.uk and via the box office, which can be reached on 01422 525200.