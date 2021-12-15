Banner celebrating Elland's community spirit now has pride of place

The banner being officially launched by members of the community banner project at the Barge and Barrel pub in Elland.

The finished piece - the result of 18 months of work and highlighting the dedication of healthcare workers, keyworkers and organisations - is now on show at Elland Library.

Paul Brownbill, project initiator, said: “I hope that, in 100 years from now, people take from the banner the torrid time people had in battling with the Covid-19 pandemic, but will also learn of the humanity of the people of Elland, and how they came together to help one another.”

John Harvey, part of the Elland Lockdown Banner team, added: “This amazing community banner project has come a long way over the last 18 months.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We feel it has captured an important era in Elland’s history, reflecting our experiences, survival and community spirit to combat the effects of Covid-19.”

"Every one of the stitched panels on the banner was created by a different group or organisation within the Elland community, with more than 50 people being involved with the project during the pandemic."

Lesley Hone, president of Elland Ladies Probus, said: “We are proud to be part of the banner, which shows how Elland in times of extreme difficulty became united in showing our thanks to all key workers.

“Different ages, different groups, different organisations created unique panels, saying thank you for all the outstanding care we have received in these challenging times.