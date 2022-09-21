Basement Project in Halifax to host football tournament for service users

The Basement Recovery Project is an independent self-help, not for profit, charitable organisation, whose Calderdale operation is based in Halifax and Todmorden.

They offer support and inspiration to those people who are involved with alcohol or substance and drug misuse.

Ben Gilchrist, who works at the Basement Project in Halifax, is helping to organise the event, which be hosted at Shaw Lodge Mills, on Shaw Lane in Halifax.

Service users of the Basement Project in Calderdale

He said: "We currently have a weekly football match with service users and staff from a few different services in Halifax which is well attended every week.

"We're now going to do a full day tournament in which we have invited services from West Yorkshire and even parts of Lancashire to get involved.

"The tournament will have 16 five-a-side teams all representing their local service and competing for the Recovery Cup at Halifax 3GI Health and Fitness.

"There will be a group stage with four groups of four in which the top two teams will progress to the knockout stages - and then there will be a quarter final, semi final and the final.

"There will be a trophy and medal presentation for the winners and runners up.

"We expect to have around 100 people there on the day and hope the event will be a celebration for recovery and bring people together and of course have fun."