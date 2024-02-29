Yates' in Halifax

Participants are in with the chance of winning a £450 cash prize, with Halifax band No Nonsense returning to the venue as judges of the event, which starts at 4pm.

Four bands will be going head-to-head – university band The Tides and Blue Orchid Reaction, an indie rock alliance hailing from Leeds, Speed Weasel and rock band WNSDY. All contestants will play an arrangement of both original and cover material.

Deputy manager of Yates, Kurtis Spruce, said: “Music is a huge part of our offering here at Yates and something we are passionate about celebrating.

"The talent on display at the Battle of the Bands astounds year on year and we are very proud to support aspiring musicians.”