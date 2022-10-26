Suman Kaur, who was crowned winner of the show in 2017, is working with Artworks, an art school, gallery space and artist studios based in Halifax, to deliver the six-week course designed to help participants develop their painting skills.

Starting on October 31, the course will feature a new challenge each week, including still life, portraits, landscape and life drawing.

Suman will also deliver a one-off life drawing workshop on November 5 that will focus on the drapery of clothing on the human figure, rather than the nude form.

Suman Kaur

Suman, a Leeds-based artist, specialises in portraiture and figurative work. Alongside her win on The Big Painting Challenge, she is also a Royal Scholar under the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship trust and her works have featured within numerous exhibitions, including Sunday Times Watercolour Competition, Patchings Art Festival and Cass Art - Artist of the Year Exhibition. She has also had work permanently acquired by Leeds Art Galleries and Museums.

Artist, Suman Kaur, said: “I’m thrilled to be working with Artworks to deliver this exciting new painting course. My experience on The Big Painting Challenge was life changing. The support and feedback I received throughout my journey on the show really helped me to develop my skills and confidence and take my painting to the next level. I’m looking forward to helping others experience the joy of painting and develop their own unique style through this course.”

Artworks is also known as the ‘The Everybody School of Art’ due to its ethos of inclusivity, no matter a person’s age, background or ability. The organisation delivers a varied programme of courses and workshops throughout year to enable people from all walks of life to experience the benefits of art and creativity.

Artworks Director, Lauren Iredale, said: “We’re so excited to welcome the fantastic Suman to our Artist Educator team. This painting challenge is the perfect accompaniment to our existing programme of courses and workshops.”

“Students can have fun with the themed challenges in a relaxed and supportive environment while also being able to call on Suman’s expertise to further develop their painting skills. We can’t wait to see how our students blossom under her tutelage.”