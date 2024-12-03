The BBC has announced the date of the Sports Personality of the Year awards for 2024. It will take place in two weeks time on December 17.
The nominations have not yet been announced, but some early favourites have emerged. Here’s who the bookies at Sky Bet are backing - from longest to shorted odds.
1. Alfie Hewett - 80/1
The world number 1 in wheelchair tennis won gold in the men’s doubles at the Paralympics in Paris this summer. Sky Bet has him at 88/1 to win Sports Personality of the Year. | Julian Finney/Getty Images Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images
2. Sarah Storey - 66/1
Paralympic cyclist Sarah Storey won her 18th gold medal at the games in Paris this summer. She is 66/1 to win Sports Personality of the Year on Sky Bet. | Yui Mok / POOL/AFP via Getty Images Photo: Yui Mok / POOL/AFP via Getty Images
3. Lando Norris - 66/1
The British F1 driver found himself in a title battle with Max Verstappen in the Formula One, pushing the reigning champion all the way to November before just missing out. He is 66/1 on Sky Bet to win Sports Personality of the Year. | Clive Rose/Getty Images Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images
4. James Anderson - 66/1
The English cricketing great signed off from Test cricket in the summer after an illustrious career. He is 66/1 to win Sports Personality of the Year on Sky Bet. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images