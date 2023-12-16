News you can trust since 1853
Beat the January blues with Calderdale Music's free sessions

Don’t feel blue this January. For a boost of energy, creativity and happiness, sign up for Calderdale Music’s free sessions!
By Samantha PearsonContributor
Published 16th Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT
Whether you want to rock out with a band or groove to some samba rhythms, we have something for everyone.

Learn, play and perform with others in a fun and creative way.

Joining a music group is not only fun but beneficial for your well-being. Studies have shown that playing music with others can improve our mood, reduce stress and build social connections.

So, why wait? Sign up now and beat the January blues with Calderdale Music!

Not sure what to try? We’d recommend starting with our community samba band, suitable for all the family from ages seven and above.

Full details and timetable can be found at www.calderdalemusic.co.uk

Sessions take place at The Old Courthouse, Blackwall, Halifax, HX1 2DL.

