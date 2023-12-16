Don’t feel blue this January. For a boost of energy, creativity and happiness, sign up for Calderdale Music’s free sessions!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whether you want to rock out with a band or groove to some samba rhythms, we have something for everyone.

Learn, play and perform with others in a fun and creative way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joining a music group is not only fun but beneficial for your well-being. Studies have shown that playing music with others can improve our mood, reduce stress and build social connections.

Debut Rock

So, why wait? Sign up now and beat the January blues with Calderdale Music!

Not sure what to try? We’d recommend starting with our community samba band, suitable for all the family from ages seven and above.

Full details and timetable can be found at www.calderdalemusic.co.uk