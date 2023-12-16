Beat the January blues with Calderdale Music's free sessions
and live on Freeview channel 276
Whether you want to rock out with a band or groove to some samba rhythms, we have something for everyone.
Learn, play and perform with others in a fun and creative way.
Joining a music group is not only fun but beneficial for your well-being. Studies have shown that playing music with others can improve our mood, reduce stress and build social connections.
So, why wait? Sign up now and beat the January blues with Calderdale Music!
Not sure what to try? We’d recommend starting with our community samba band, suitable for all the family from ages seven and above.
Full details and timetable can be found at www.calderdalemusic.co.uk
Sessions take place at The Old Courthouse, Blackwall, Halifax, HX1 2DL.