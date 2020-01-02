Beautiful baby Ted is the first baby of the decade

Ted Alfred Arthur Smith was born at 1:12am on New Years Day at Calderdale Birth Centre.

Weighing 6lbs and 15 ounces, baby Ted is the cutest new resident in Calderdale.

Baby Ted.

The Greetland based family consist of mum Lucy, 31, dad Ashley, 32, and big sister Eadie, 4, who are all head over heels with adorable Ted.

"Eadie is bouncing off the walls with excitement. She's been brilliant with him and is going to be a great big sister.

"He's a very calm baby," said Lucy.

Baby Ted arrived five days late and mum Lucy started having contractions on December 27.

The Smith family.

"It was a big surprise to find out he was the first baby of the decade. It's so lovely and unexpected.

"I honestly didn't think he was going to come on New Year's Day. I thought he might have come a day or two later.

"When I was in Labour we heard fireworks, so my husband and I paused for a moment to say Happy New Year."

His two middle names are to honour Lucy's grandfathers.

Big sister Edie with baby Ted.

Lucy works as a psychology teacher at Trinity Academy in Halifax and Ashley is a Greenkeeper for Meltham Golf Club in Huddersfield.