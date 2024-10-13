Beavers, Cubs and Scouts show support for Brighouse foodbank with donations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dozens of young people from Bailiff Bridge Scout Group have donated much-needed food to boost supplies at the Brighouse Central Foodbank and learn about the work they do to support those in need across the community.

From pies to peas, soup to sweetcorn, the tins, packets and cartons were donated by the Beavers, Cubs and Scouts and collected by the Central Methodist Church-based organisation which offers emergency food, a point of contact and support to individuals, families and groups.

Foodbank Manager Rachel Owens joined the group’s regular Monday evening meeting and explained to the Beaver section, with children aged between six and eight, why their work is so important and how every item donated makes a big difference.

Rachel said: “It was a delight to attend Bailiff Bridge Community Centre this week and to have the opportunity to talk to the Beavers about the work that we do at Brighouse Central Foodbank.

"We are so grateful for the amazing food donations from Bailiff Bridge Scout Group and we thank all the Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and their families for their generosity.

“As the weather gets colder, the food we are able to provide to individuals and families becomes even more important, and the boost to our Foodbank from these donations is vital and very much appreciated.”

Stephen Naylor, Chair of Bailiff Bridge Scout Group, said: “Our Beavers, Cubs and Scouts are always proud to support the community we are part of, and it was really important for our young people to hear from Rachel about the work of the Brighouse Central Foodbank and how their donations will make a huge difference.

“Bailiff Bridge Scout Group, as with all groups across Brighouse, West Yorkshire and the country, help young people learn skills for life, and understanding how they can support those in need today, and continue to do so in the future, is a really important part of that work”.

Donations to the Brighouse Central Foodbank can be made at Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Lidl in Brighouse, plus Brighouse Central Methodist Church, St Matthew’s Church in Lightcliffe and St Matthew’s Church in Rastrick.