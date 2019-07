We take a look back over the months of how the three tower blocks that were a feature of the Halifax skyline were turned into dust in these pictures.

The work at Beech is part of the Calderdale Together Investment Partnership.

It is a partnership between Together Housing and Calderdale Council which aims to deliver up to 650 affordable homes for rent and ownership over the next five years

Following the successful strip out of Cobden Court, Blenheim Court and Westbrook Court, Calderdale Together Housing Investment Partnerships contractor Rhodar begun demolishing the flats in May.

The demolition saw a 54 metre excavator mechanically demolish the tower blocks down to ground level.

