Bells, clogs and fun in store at Rushbearing Festival

Hordes of morris dancers will once again be shaking their bells and jigging through the streets for this year’s Rushbearing Festival.

The dancers will accompany the rushcart, hauled by dozens of men in folk dress and with the rushcart maiden sat on top, all the way from Warley to Ripponden over Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8.

The colourful and musical spectacle will start from St John’s Warley C of E Church at 10.15am on the Saturday with plenty of pitstops along the way, calling at Warley village before heading to Sowerby Bridge where it will stop at The Waiter’s Arms on Tuel Lane, St Patrick’s Church at Bolton Brow, Village Restaurant on Wharf Street, Christ Church on Wharf Street, St Paul’s Church on Tower Hill, The Hollins Mill on Hollins Mill Lane, The Hogs Head on Stanley Street, finishing for the day at The Moorings and Cobblestones at Canal Basin.

The parade resumes the following day from St Peter’s Church in Sowerby where it will leave at 11.40am and head to St Peter’s Cricket Club in Sowerby, then The Rushcart Inn on Town Gate, St Mary’s Church on Mill Bank, The Alma Inn in Cottonstones, Saw Hill in Triangle, Triangle Cricket Club and finally St Bartholomew’s Church in Ripponden.

As well as the parade, the festival will include brass and jazz bands, a craft market and more.