Ben Heaton: Halifax Panthers play tribute to former player who died last night, aged 33
Ben Heaton spent seven years playing for the team.
The rugby league club have posted: “Halifax Panthers are devastated by the news that former player Ben Heaton tragically passed away last night at the age of 33.
"Ben spent seven years at The Shay and was beloved by all those that knew him.
"Our condolences go out to his family and friends at this sad time.”
Fans have been sharing their tributes on the Panthers’ Facebook page.
One said: “Tragic news, so young. He was a great servant to Fax. RIP Ben.”
Another said: “Tragic news. Great teammate and even better bloke.”
And one said: “Sad news. Never let you down as a player and always remember his four try effort at Hull KR against the tank on the flank.”