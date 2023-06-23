Ben Heaton spent seven years playing for the team.

The rugby league club have posted: “Halifax Panthers are devastated by the news that former player Ben Heaton tragically passed away last night at the age of 33.

"Ben spent seven years at The Shay and was beloved by all those that knew him.

Ben Heaton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our condolences go out to his family and friends at this sad time.”

Fans have been sharing their tributes on the Panthers’ Facebook page.

One said: “Tragic news, so young. He was a great servant to Fax. RIP Ben.”

Another said: “Tragic news. Great teammate and even better bloke.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad