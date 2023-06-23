News you can trust since 1853
Ben Heaton: Halifax Panthers play tribute to former player who died last night, aged 33

Halifax Panthers have expressed their shock and sadness at the loss of a former player who died last night aged just 33.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 16:01 BST

Ben Heaton spent seven years playing for the team.

The rugby league club have posted: “Halifax Panthers are devastated by the news that former player Ben Heaton tragically passed away last night at the age of 33.

"Ben spent seven years at The Shay and was beloved by all those that knew him.

Ben HeatonBen Heaton
Ben Heaton
"Our condolences go out to his family and friends at this sad time.”

Fans have been sharing their tributes on the Panthers’ Facebook page.

One said: “Tragic news, so young. He was a great servant to Fax. RIP Ben.”

Another said: “Tragic news. Great teammate and even better bloke.”

And one said: “Sad news. Never let you down as a player and always remember his four try effort at Hull KR against the tank on the flank.”

