Bereaved dad from Halifax completes 120-mile non-stop walk from Angel of the North to Manchester

Halifax dad Ben Moorhouse has completed the first of two extreme physical challenges in just one week by walking 120 miles non-stop from the Angel of the North in Gateshead to Manchester.

Ben set off at 6am on Saturday and walked through two days and one night without rest, finishing the challenge at 5pm on Sunday – an exhausting 35-hour journey on foot in high temperatures.

Every step was powered by love for his daughter Kallipateira, who was stillborn in October 2018. Her death was preventable.

Ben was supported throughout by his partner Gaynor, who drove the support vehicle. He finished at the doors of St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester, home to the research team he’s fundraising for, led by Professor Alexander Heazell.

Ben at the Angel of the North

Ben said: “This weekend has shown that because of love, anything is possible,”

"When I was in pain or going through the motions, I thought of Kallipateira. Her memory gave me strength.

"This is about saving babies’ lives, and I will never stop fighting.”

Despite already surpassing his £10,000 fundraising target, Ben is urging the public to continue supporting him as he now prepares for his second extreme challenge, which begins less than six hours after landing in Greece — a high-risk mountain endurance effort on Sunday.

Ben at St Mary's Hospital

Ben will climb the mountain road of the Prophet Elias Monastery in Rhodes a total of 50 times, with all donations going directly to The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation, which funds groundbreaking research at the Rainbow Clinic into stillbirth prevention and specialist care for families.

Professor Heazell said: “Ben’s strength, commitment and resilience are extraordinary.

"He honours his daughter and inspires others while raising critical awareness and funding to save babies’ lives.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/page/kmf2025.