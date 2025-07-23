Bereaved dad from Halifax completes second extreme challenge in one week

Just one week after completing a 120-mile non-stop walk from the Angel of the North to Manchester, bereaved dad Ben Moorhouse has now finished a second extreme physical challenge.

Ben, from Halifax, has climbed the mountain road to the Prophet Elias Monastery in Faliraki, Rhodes 50 times in a single day.

He began the 13-hour challenge at 6am on Sunday, just hours after arriving on the island for a family holiday, facing temperatures of 40°C, brutal humidity, and almost no shade for the entire duration.

Ben completed the final climb at 7pm, having pushed himself through severe muscle cramps.

Both challenges were carried out in memory of Ben’s daughter, Kallipateira, who was stillborn in October 2018 due to preventable failures in maternity care.

Ben is determined to raise awareness and vital funds to help prevent other families experiencing the same devastation.

“I am very proud to have achieved this extreme challenge,” he said.

"I had an injury for nine weeks leading up to my extreme challenges, so this had a major impact on my preparations.

"To go to Prophet Elias Monastery Mountain with just a couple of hours sleep and so soon after landing was always going to be a big mental test — but I did it!

"The two extreme challenges have shown again that because of love and a reason why, you can achieve anything.

"Kallipateira will be so proud of her daddy.”

All donations go directly to The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation, which funds groundbreaking research into stillbirth prevention and specialist care at Tommy’s Rainbow Clinic and Maternal and Fetal Health Research Centre at St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester, led by Professor Alexander Heazell.

Ben and partner Gaynor Thompson’s son Apollon, five, is here because of the care they received from Professor Alexander Heazell and his team in Manchester.

Professor Heazell said: “Ben’s extraordinary efforts across two countries in such a short space of time demonstrate both his incredible physical resilience and his dedication to saving babies' lives. His actions honour his daughter and make a difference to the lives of many.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/page/kmf2025.