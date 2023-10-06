Extreme challenger Ben Moorhouse will walk local hills 50 times in one day to raise awareness of Baby Loss Awareness Week.

In October 2018 Ben’s daughter Kallipateira was stillborn at 38 weeks of pregnancy in Calderdale and he and his partner Gaynor Thompson then experienced a miscarriage in May 2019 at 9 weeks of pregnancy. Kallipateira’s death was fully preventable.

Ben and Gaynor launched their own charity, The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation, to help save babies lives through research and support other parents who have experienced the death of a baby.

Following the stillbirth of their daughter and miscarriage they knew if they wanted to have the best chance of another child with a better outcome, they must be cared for by Professor Alexander Heazell of the Tommy’s Rainbow Clinic and the Maternal and Fetal Health Research Centre in Manchester.

Ben Moorhouse

On May 23, the Gaynor gave birth to their rainbow baby boy Apollon in Manchester.

Apollon survived due to the love and specialist care from Professor Heazell and his team. The full pregnancy was kept a secret from family and friends.

To help save babies’ lives nationally in the UK Professor Heazell and his team are now the main beneficiary of The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation.

This summer, on July 17, Ben completed the incredible achievement of walking from Edinburgh Castle to the Tommy’s Rainbow Clinic and Maternal and Fetal Health Research Centre at St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester.

Ben and Gaynor with Kallipateira

This was a total of 206 miles non-stop in just 59 hours. Not only did Ben complete this but he did it during storms and constant torrential downpours. With 140 miles to go Ben suffered serious injuries but continued to Manchester through the love of his daughter.

On Baby Loss Awareness Week, on Saturday, October 14, Ben will be putting his trainers back on for a special one-day event.

He will walk the famous Halifax climb Shibden Wall a total of 25 times that was part of The Tour De Yorkshire in 2017. Ben will then head to Trooper Lane in the town and walk this cobbled climb a total of 25 times.

Ben said: "On October 26, Kallipateira will be five years old and this is another milestone that will take my grief to the top of the mountain. This month brings dates that we will never forget.

"Dates that Kallipateira could have been brought into this world alive and dates that we were told the most devastating news any parent can be told. It is a risk taking on this event following injury, but I cannot just sit back and do nothing.

"For my daughter I must do this and knowing it will help other families with the money raised, it is worth doing.

“Every day babies are stillborn that should be alive. These are preventable deaths, and no family should have to suffer this devastation and pain. I am doing this for all dads who have experienced the death of a baby.

"Dads grieve, hurt and cry. They should not have to live in the shadows as this is what society expects."

All the funds raised from the event will go to Professor Heazell and his teams in Manchester to help save babies’ lives nationally.

The charity, with Calderdale Council, will be lighting up Wainhouse Tower in pink and blue during Baby Loss Awareness Week. The tower is the tallest structure in Calderdale.

They will also be putting on a special Wave of Light service at Halifax Minster on Sunday, October 15 at 6pm in remembrance for all the babies who have died. All are welcome.

Ben will be announcing his 2024 extreme challenge in November.