Ben Moorhouse, 40, of Halifax, whose daughter Kallipateira was stillborn at 37 weeks of pregnancy in October 2018, says many grieving dads will go through this Father's Day week suffering in silence and with no contact from anyone offering support.

Ben is the trustee of charity The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation, which supports research to save babies lives and supports parents whose babies have died.

Ben said: “Every week dads are treated very differently to mums.

"We are expected to be strong and to carry on as normal after the death of a baby or child.

"There are certain weeks of the year such as Father's Day when many bereaved dads would do anything to have someone to simply ask how they are and if they need anything.

"If you know a dad that may need some kindness this week, please reach out to them. It costs nothing to simply say ‘thinking of you’.

"Please also acknowledge their child’s name.”

On July 15, Ben is walking 206 miles non-stop from Edinburgh Castle to Manchester in honour of his daughter Kallipateira and has a £10,000 target for stillbirth research.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/manchester206.