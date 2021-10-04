Bereaved dad takes on Halifax hill 50 times in one day to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week

Ben Moorhouse

Ben Moorhouse is pulling on his trainers once again, this time to walk Trooper Lane, between Halifax and Southowram, 50 times in one day.

The 38-year-old- a trustee of The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation, founded in tribute to his daughter who died two weeks before her due date - recently walked the 150-mile perimeter of Rhodes non-stop.

“I’ve been recovering since Rhodes but with Baby Loss Awareness Week coming up and my emotions raw for Kallipateira at this time of year I decided that I would take on Trooper Lane 50 times,” said Ben.

“It’s a great opportunity to speak out from a dad who is hurting.”

Proceeds will go to Tommy’s Rainbow Clinic and Research Centre in Manchester. To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/halifax2021.

Ben will carry out his challenge on Saturday, the first day of Baby Loss Awareness Week and the foundation has arranged for Wainhouse Tower to mark the week by lighting up blue and pink.

Halifax Minster will be opening its Rokeby Chapel from Saturday until Friday, October 15 to people whose babies have died and inviting them to light a candle and leave the name of their baby to be read out at a Wave of Light service at 7pm on Friday, October 15.

Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice is organising for 1,000 lanterns to be lighted at 7pm on Friday, October 15 at The Piece Hall in memory of babies gone too soon.