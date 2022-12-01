Bereaved parents in Halifax invited to Lights of Love service to remember their babies

Photo: Sands

The services provide a safe space to people of all religions, whether in person or online, that truly acknowledges those babies and how keenly absence is felt.

Huddersfield and Halifax Sands have organised for a Lights of Love service to take place at St Thomas’s Church, Manchester Road, Huddersfield on December 9 at 7pm. The service at St Thomas’s is free to attend, is open to all religious beliefs and is a family event where children are welcomed.

Jen Coates, Director of Volunteering and Bereavement Support Services at Sands said: “As we approach what can become a very busy and emotional time of year, our Lights of Love services allow for people to come together and remember their babies, and everyone is very welcome.”

“Many of our Lights of Love services will be happening for the first time since the pandemic and volunteers from Huddersfield and Halifax Sands have worked hard to organise the service to support people affected by any type of baby loss.

“We are really proud of our amazing volunteers who make a difference every day and especially at events like Lights of Love."

If you are unable to attend a local event, Sands will be sharing a video of one of the services on their website sands.org.uk/lights-love.

For more information about Huddersfield and Halifax Sands visit https://www.facebook.com/huddersfieldsands/.