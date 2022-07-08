Best name for cats: Here are 10 of the most popular names for cute cats in 2022

Here are 10 of the world’s most popular cat names in the year 2022, according to popular cat website supakit.
1. Luna
Luna tops the list of cat names for 2022. Luna is the ancient Roman religion and myth and also translates as 'moon' in Italian.
Photo: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Image
2. Loki
Possibly popular due to the Marvel films, Loki is a name which has its origin in Norway.
Photo: KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images
3. Leo
Leo stems from the Latin word for Lion, perfect for your feline friend.
Photo: JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images
4. Nala
The name Nala has Arabic and African origin. The African translation is perhaps best used for kitty's, meaning queen, lion or successful woman.
Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images