The former Mytholm Works site, on the edge of Hebden Bridge town centre, used to be occupied by engineering company Brown’s but the building was largely destroyed by a fire in October 1989.

Since then, a number of housing schemes have received planning approval but not built – and more recently the site has had retail permission.

The plans, at the time pledging a supermarket or supermarket/hotel combination, caused controversy.

Former Mytholm Works site, King Road, Hebden Bridge

Supporting documents with the new application argue that despite extensive marketing over a significant period of time, a retail development has not come to pass.

The application by Belmont Homes (HB) Ltd now seeks permission to build 38 detached, semi-detached and town or terraced three-storey homes on the site, off King Street.

Supporting documents argue the site is a sustainable one, close to Hebden Bridge town centre with good transport links.

But objections already received to the application – which is numbered 22/01020/FUL and can be viewed on Calderdale Council’s Planning Portal – express concerns about flooding.

Objectors include Ana Birch, who is a flood warden in Hebden Bridge - one of the upper Calder Valley towns which has been seriously flooded several times over the last decade.

Ms Birch’s objection says: “As a flood warden, I have stood in wellies overlooking this site on any occasions.

“During floods it becomes a lake and no flood resilience measure in existence will protect the properties proposed.

“More importantly, building on this site will increase the likelihood of flooding elsewhere and increase and speed up the volume of water sent downstream.

“The resilience works being carried out by the Environment Agency in Hebden are downstream of the application and should not therefore be considered in this application.”

Supporting documents with the application argue the homes are designed to be flood resilient.

An accompanying flood risk assessment has been submitted and these conclude the site is suitable for development.