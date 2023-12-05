Bid to turn care home in Calderdale village into a 'secure residential institution' is scrapped

A planning application to make a former Calderdale care home a “secure residential institution” has been withdrawn.

Forty people had raised objections to the application submitted to Calderdale Council to change the use of what was Calderdale Retreat on Rochdale Road in Greetland.

The application was made by TLC Care who, according to their website, provide “expert nursing, dementia, residential and respite care”.

But the bid has now been scrapped.

The former care home on Rochdale Road in Greetland

One objection read: “This building is in close proximity to local schools and many children walk past this building every day. If it were to house residents which require securing into the building there could be safety concerns.

"Greetland is an area in which people visit for recreational purposes. A building of this type would have the potential of driving people away instead of attracting visitors to the area.”

Another read: “The location of this as a dementia home is totally unsuitable so near to a busy road. We need good care homes which is what the original application was passed for.”

One read: “It's on a busy road, with schools nearby, and heavily residential. It is just not suitable at all for such a change of use.”

One read: “The many other objections already submitted are surely adequate to articulate the very reasonable concerns that we, as local residents, feel.”

And one read: “My wife and I are concerned about the location of such an institution in such close proximity to a family-oriented community.