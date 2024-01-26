Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, held in November at pubs across Calderdale, brought together individuals, businesses, and local quiz goers for a night of quizzing and fundraising.

Vocation Brewery provided a free cask of their signature Bread and Butter ale for pubs to sell throughout the campaign, with a donation from each pint going to the hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Lumb, community and events fundraising lead, said: “The overwhelming support displayed at the Big Pub Quiz has truly touched our hearts.

Mike Hiscock, Corrine Barker and Dave O’Sullivan at Elland Craft and Tap

"Together, we’ve not only had a fantastic time but also made a significant impact on the lives of those supported by Overgate Hospice.

"The total raised is a testament to the kindness and compassion within our community.

"Thank you to every pub, participant, and volunteer for making this fundraiser an incredible success and to our event partner Vocation Brewery.”