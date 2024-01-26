Big Pub Quiz raises £10,000 in support of Overgate Hospice
The event, held in November at pubs across Calderdale, brought together individuals, businesses, and local quiz goers for a night of quizzing and fundraising.
Vocation Brewery provided a free cask of their signature Bread and Butter ale for pubs to sell throughout the campaign, with a donation from each pint going to the hospice.
Rachel Lumb, community and events fundraising lead, said: “The overwhelming support displayed at the Big Pub Quiz has truly touched our hearts.
"Together, we’ve not only had a fantastic time but also made a significant impact on the lives of those supported by Overgate Hospice.
"The total raised is a testament to the kindness and compassion within our community.
"Thank you to every pub, participant, and volunteer for making this fundraiser an incredible success and to our event partner Vocation Brewery.”
This year’s Big Pub Quiz will take place on Thursday, October 17.