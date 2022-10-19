The money will be split equally between Happy Days and Overgate Hospice, who rallied their supporters to ride from Mamil Café Bar in Brighouse to Middlesborough, then on to Hull before returning to Brighouse.

In total 24 riders tackled the challenge last month, which included 8,400 ft of climbs. They were joined by a further five cyclists on the final day, who helped keep spirits high for the ride back home.

Gareth Henderson, chair of Happy Days, said: “Everyone involved in organising this event is massively grateful for the time each rider took out of their busy lives to take part and overwhelmed by the generosity of the sponsors.

“The money raised is quite incredible and will make a real difference to people’s lives right here in our community.”

The event was the first of its kind for the charities and was such a success that Overgate and Happy Days are already working together to plan The Big Ride Home 2, which will cover 270 miles across three days between 14 to 16 September 2023.

Registration is already open via the events page on the Overgate Hospice website with 40 places available on a first come first served basis. More information is also available by emailing [email protected]

Happy Days provides safe, supported accommodation, volunteering and routes to employment for vulnerable local adults through its charity and social enterprises including Happy Days Cycles CIC in Sowerby Bridge.

