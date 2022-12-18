Big tractors to sparkle in Calderdale Christmas Tractor Run - event to raise money for British Heart Foundation

Following the success of last year’s event, which was organised in just four days, on Christmas Eve there will be a charity tractor run through the valley.

More than 20 tractors will be covered in Christmas lights and parade between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge and up through Heptonstall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event raises money for the British Heart Foundation in memory of Chris Greenwood of CN Trading.

Charity Tractor Run

Chris’ family said: “Chris Greenwood was a local businessman that built up a number of successful well known family businesses in the Calder Valley. Chris was sadly and suddenly taken away in June 2021 after suffering a sudden heart attack and it is for this reason that the family support the British Heart Foundation.”

The parade will start in Eastwood at 4pm, travelling down to Todmorden then back down the valley, up through Heptonstall and then finishing in Colden.

Advertisement Hide Ad