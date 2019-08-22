'Bigger and better' expansion for Halifax record store

Vinyl and coffee shop Loafers is all set to start a new chapter and new later opening hours.

The independent business is moving from the second floor of The Piece Hall to bigger premises on the ground floor, between Elder and the entrance to Halifax Central Library.

The move means as well as welcoming record and coffee fans during the day, it will also open until late on Friday and Saturday nights, adding wine, craft ale, bagels and pizza to its menu, extending the number of vinyl and limited edition artwork that it stocks and offering outside seating.

Director of Loafers Mark Richardson said the new premises will have the same atmosphere as their current place but the extra space will mean they can hold more live music and other events.

“It’s what we have been doing but a bit bigger and better,” he said. “And we’ll be right in the centre of The Piece Hall.

“We’re really excited. Lots of our friends have been helping us with the move and they’re friends that we’ve made through Loafers.”

He said a community had grown around Loafers and he hopes it will increase as they reach more people with the expansion. He also hopes the move will help add to The Piece Hall’s nightlife.

The new Loafers premises will open on Saturday and will host a DJ set from band Fold at 8pm as part of their celebrations.