Birstall charity thanks YOU after votes secure £50k windfall

A thriving charity has thanked the people of Batley and Birstall for their support after beating off opposition from across Yorkshire to win a £50,000 lottery grant.

BUMPY, based at the Howden Clough Industrial Estate in Birstall, will use the cash to offer off-road motorcycle and motor buggy lessons and activities to people with sensory, physical and learning diasabilities, as well as their their families.

Families will also be able to access life skills workshops, peer support group sessions as well as connect with other local people through a bespoke online platform.

Project Manager Carolyne Kenzitt said: “It’s a fantastic feeling and we’d like to thank every single person out there that voted for us. This is a win for all of Batley and Birstall!

“We’ve been going for 30 years and this is concrete proof that we are a worthwhile project.

“I walked around town centres and went into shops, cafes, hairdressers - anywhere that had people sat down on their phones - and got people to vote for us.

“What struck me was the number of people who knew all about us and said ‘you taught my son how to ride a bike’, or ‘I went down there when I was young’. It was lovely.”

Carolyne expects the project to be up and running by July and is looking forward to welcoming people from across the local community.

She said that the good news is the latest chapter in a long 30 years for the organisation.

“We always keep an eye on any funding opportunities and try to go for what we can. It’s been a long 30 years and we’ve never had an easy ride - if you excuse the pun.

“In the future we’ll be looking at different ways that we can help the community further. There are so many complaints about the young people shooting around town being a nuisance on their bikes.

“If they come here, we can try to put a stop to it for the next generation.”

The other two winners were Leeds-based DigiBete, who also recieved the maximum grant of £50,000, and Newby & Scalby Library & Information Centre in Scarborough, which was granted £18,900.