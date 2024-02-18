Richard Isaac with Todmorden volunteers

Todmorden in Bloom and Friends of Todmorden Railway Station scooped a gold award in the 2023 Yorkshire Rose Town Summer Award category.

The volunteers have turned the station into a riot of colour by installing planters and hanging baskets as well as tending to their ‘Lover’s Walk’ garden.

The garden was recreated at the station after it won a bronze medal at RHS Flower Show Tatton Park in the Community Borders category.

It was sponsored by the train operator and was inspired by walks to the town’s local landmark Stoodley Pike, a monument where couples would graffiti dedications to each other.

Visitors to the station can now enjoy a replica of the monument alongside flowers that symbolise romance such as Larkspur, Dahlias, Geraniums and Nigella (Love in a Mist).

Shelia Greenwood, from Friends of Todmorden and Todmorden in Bloom said: "We are proud and delighted to be representing Yorkshire in this prestigious national competition, it is a huge accolade for a small town like Todmorden and the Calderdale Line.

"The RHS have recognised our towns strong sense of community spirit, interesting horticulture, sustainability, and environment. We would like to thank Northern for their constant encouragement and all our supporters who have helped make this possible.”