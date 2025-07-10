Blue plaque tribute to 'wonderful and feisty' Halifax woman who was pioneering engineer and suffragette

A “truly remarkable” Halifax woman has been honoured with a long-lasting tribute.

Laura Annie Willson has had a blue plaque dedicated to her and unveiled at Elmwood Street in Savile Park, where she was born.

From her early days as a mill worker and trade union leader to her courageous activism in the suffragette movement, Laura consistently broke new ground.

During World War I she mobilised and supported women in engineering, earning her an MBE for her service.

Mayor of Calderdale Steven Leigh unveils the plaque.

She went on to co-found the Women’s Engineering Society, serving as its president from 1926 to 1928.

After the war, she turned her attention to the housing crisis, building over 800 affordable and high-quality homes – many of which still stand today.

She became the first woman to join the National Federation of Housebuilders, setting new standards in women’s leadership and business.

Halifax Civic Trust, who organised the plaque in partnership with Calderdale Industrial Museum, described Laura as a “truly remarkable woman”.

The plaque was unveiled at a ceremony attended by dignitaries including Mayor of Calderdale Steven Leigh, family members and supporters.

Speakers included Lynette Willoughby, former president of the Women’s Engineering Society, who said: “Laura was a founder member of WES in 1919, also a founder member of the Electrical Association for Women.

"A wonderful, feisty woman who I would love to meet – a self-described terror!”

Henrietta Heald, author of Magnificent Women and their Revolutionary Machines, added: “Laura Annie Willson is a great inspiration to me. She broke all the boundaries of her sex and social class and became a successful businesswoman and housebuilder as well as a great feminist.”

Councillor Danielle Durrans, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, said: “Our heritage in Calderdale is very important to us, and blue plaques are a great way of connecting our past with our present.

"I really am delighted to see a plaque for Laura Annie Willson – an inspiring woman whose work leaves not only a local legacy but one that spans much wider.”

She also highlighted Calderdale Libraries’ ‘History Out Loud’ podcast, which features an episode on Annie’s life.