Board game cafe opens in Todmorden

There’s coffee, cake and Cluedo at Todmorden’s first board game cafe.

The Boardroom, on Rochdale Road, has been opened by Walsden couple Nicola and Paul Middleton to give families and friends somewhere to spend time together without being glued to their mobile phones.

“It’s something really cool and really fun that doesn’t involve iPhones,” Nicola explained. “I also feel investing in our town in so important.

“There are more empty shops through the Calderdale area and it’s such a shame.”

Mouse Trap is proving the most popular game with families, she said, while older customers are enjoying chess and scrabble.