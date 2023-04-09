News you can trust since 1853
Children from Sacred Heart school, Sowerby Bridge in 2007 are pictured after their Easter play.Children from Sacred Heart school, Sowerby Bridge in 2007 are pictured after their Easter play.
Bonnets, bunnies and chocolate: 38 photos showing how Halifax celebrated Easter in the mid 2000s

We’ve delved into the Courier archives to take a look at how Halifax celebrated Easter in the mid 2000s.

By Tom Scargill
Published 9th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST

There are 38 fabulous photos to look through featuring bonnets, bunnies, chocolate and even a former Prime Minster.

At the Shibden Hall Easter egg rolling in 2005 were, from the left, Emily Aspinall 12, Harriet Aspinall 10 and Sarah Jaffier 10.

At the Shibden Hall Easter egg rolling in 2005 were, from the left, Emily Aspinall 12, Harriet Aspinall 10 and Sarah Jaffier 10. Photo: Charles Round

In 2005, three-year-old twins Lilly and Grace Best with Easter Bunny, Leanne Clegg, make and roll decorated Easter eggs at Eureka, Halifax.

In 2005, three-year-old twins Lilly and Grace Best with Easter Bunny, Leanne Clegg, make and roll decorated Easter eggs at Eureka, Halifax. Photo: Charles Round

Children of Lightcliffe Pre-School in 2006 preparing Easter Eggs. Pictured are Ellie Broughton, 3 and Claire Britten, 2.

Children of Lightcliffe Pre-School in 2006 preparing Easter Eggs. Pictured are Ellie Broughton, 3 and Claire Britten, 2. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Ten-year-old Lucy McEvoy in 2006 with a new Easter chick at Warley Town School

Ten-year-old Lucy McEvoy in 2006 with a new Easter chick at Warley Town School Photo: Charles Round

