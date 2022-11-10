Book detailing the history of St Mary's Church in Elland to be released later this month

Anthony Murphy, Author of The Church of St Mary the Virgin, Elland, a History, outside the church.

Written by Greetland author Tony Murphy, The Church of St Mary the Virgin Elland: A History tells the story of what is the oldest building in Elland.

Tony attended the church as a teenager before becoming a teacher in Kent.

He said: “I returned to Calderdale in 2005 and resumed my connection with the church, singing in the choir and helping as a sidesman.

"The great east window contains 11 exquisite panels dated around 1490.

"The chancel arch and Norman bellcote above it survive from around 1170, when the church was founded.

"The nave ceiling is considered to date from the 13th century, which makes it the oldest in West Yorkshire."

The book is launched on Saturday, November 19 at 2pm in the church.