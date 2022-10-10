Book signing to take place at Halifax shop on Saturday
A book signing with authors Andy Blackford and Paul Czainski will take place at Stephen Conway Bookbinders on Saturday.
By Tom Scargill
Monday, 10th October 2022, 10:30 am
- 1 min read
The Beanpole Chronicles has been written by Andy and illustrated by Paul. There is an exhibition about the book at Dean Clough.
Paul and his wife recently conceived and designed the 'world's smallest museum' in a telephone box in Warley, which made headlines around the world.
The book signing is between 1pm and 4pm on Saturday at the shop on New Road.