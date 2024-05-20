The sun was shining was Boothtown Fun Fest held at Bankfield Museum and Akroyd Park and organised by Halifax Opportunities Trust and Halifax Central Initiative.
The family-friendly day included treasure hunts, military re-enactments, skateboarding and heritage tours.
There were also a host of food vendors, music, arts and crafts, and dinosaurs.
1. Boothtown Fun Fest: All our photos from an amazing family-friendly fun day in Halifax
James Walker at Boothtown Fun Fest Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
2. Boothtown Fun Fest: All our photos from an amazing family-friendly fun day in Halifax
Boothtown Fun Fest Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
3. Boothtown Fun Fest: All our photos from an amazing family-friendly fun day in Halifax
Boothtown Fun Fest Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
4. Boothtown Fun Fest: All our photos from an amazing family-friendly fun day in Halifax
Boothtown Fun Fest Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.