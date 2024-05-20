Boothtown Fun FestBoothtown Fun Fest
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th May 2024, 11:28 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 11:29 BST
There was music, skateboarding, treasure-hunting and plenty more to enjoy in Boothtown, Halifax, on Saturday.

The sun was shining was Boothtown Fun Fest held at Bankfield Museum and Akroyd Park and organised by Halifax Opportunities Trust and Halifax Central Initiative.

The family-friendly day included treasure hunts, military re-enactments, skateboarding and heritage tours.

There were also a host of food vendors, music, arts and crafts, and dinosaurs.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

James Walker at Boothtown Fun Fest

