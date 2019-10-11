Boothtown man nominated for The Guardian's Public Servant of the Year award

A Boothtown man has been shortlisted for a national public service award after caring for some of the town’s most vulnerable people for almost three decades.

Mark Fennelly is one of just five people across the country to be shortlisted by national news outlet, The Guardian, in their annual ‘Public Servant of the Year’ award and has been praised for his dedication in going above and beyond for the people he cares for in his role at Yorkshire-based St. Anne’s Community Services.

An active member of the community, Mark has been recognised for his impressive 27 years long service at St. Anne’s Community Services, where he has worked his way up through the ranks from nurse to reach his current role of Regional Operations Manager and Head of IT.

Mark began working with local people who live with learning disabilities when he was 16 years old, after he volunteered at a hospital as part of the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme.

Mark said: “It is an honour to be shortlisted for the award and to be recognised for the work I do every day feels fantastic. I am truly passionate about caring for people, and it is an honour to help contribute to making a difference in people’s lives every day.

“I strongly believe that my job is to have the best staff, because those that want to make a real difference give the best service to the people we care for.”

The judges note the positive relationship Mark has built with commissioners which has in turn contributed to services being recommissioned year on year, giving St. Anne’s residents – who include people with mental health conditions and substances problems, and those who are homeless – accommodation and standards of care that allow them to live rich and fulfilling lives.

Susie Maguire, St. Anne’s Director of Operations, Quality and Safety, Deputy CEO, said: “We are delighted Mark has been recognised at such a high level for his fantastic work he does every day for the people at St. Anne’s Community Services.

“Mark is a fantastic role model for our colleagues, and he is the perfect example of how passion for delivering excellent care can really make such a positive difference in people’s lives every day.

“We are so proud that he has been acknowledged by The Guardian, and to be shortlisted to just the final five nominations is a testament to his hard work and commitment in the caring for some of the most vulnerable people in the Halifax area.

“We would be so grateful if people could help Mark win the award and we are encouraging people to vote for him on The Guardian website. From all of us at St. Anne’s thank you Mark for your continued dedication to excellent care, and congratulations for being shortlisted for such a worthy accolade.”

Mark’s nomination says he embodies the public service values of integrity, perseverance, spirit of service and commitment.

Mark said: “I have a view that you should only ever deliver things you’d want for yourself.”

A major provider of services across the whole of Yorkshire and the North East and a Registered Charity, St. Anne’s Community Services, support people who live with learning disabilities, mental health conditions, have issues around substance use – drugs and/or alcohol – or people who are or have been homeless. The services include a variety of housing and accommodation-based support and care, day services and community-based support.

To vote for Mark to win The Guardian Public Servant of the Year award 2019, visit www.theguardian.com

