The superhero-themed inflatable fair organised by JK Events brought a host of attractions to the park on Saturday and Sunday.

As well as huge inflatable slides, zorbing and bouncy castles, there were fairground rides and anyone dressed a superhero was given a free ride token.

JK Events are bringing an 'Inflatables Fun Week' to Manor Heath Park in Halifax between Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, June 5.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Raynor, five, at the Superheroes-themed inflatables fair at Wellholme Park, Brighouse

The event will take place between 11am and 5.30pm each day.

Madison Dutton, three, at the Superheroes-themed inflatables fair, Wellholme Park, Brighouse

Reid Nicholson, four, at the Superheroes-themed inflatables fair, Wellholme Park, Brighouse