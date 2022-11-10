The Boundary Commission for England has publishes new revised proposals for constituencies across the country and opens a final month-long consultation, giving the public a last opportunity to send in their views.

As far as voters in Calderdale Council wards are concerned, the most controversial proposal from earlier recommendations would have placed Hipperholme and Lightcliffe into a neighbouring Kirklees parliamentary constituency with Batley.

But that now seems unlikely to happen.

A view of Hipperholme crossroads near Halifax. Proposals initially put forward to create a new ‘Batley and Hipperholme’ constituency were strongly opposed and described as the “most contentious” amongst plans for the entire Yorkshire and Humber region.

Proposed changes now boil down to the splitting of Ryburn ward between Halifax and Calder Valley – the need to change the latter was highlighted as more necessary as its voter numbers were too high.

Among alternatives proposed by political parties or individuals, including possibility of putting Rastrick into a split Calderdale-Kirklees constituency, and a further-reaching overhaul of wards between Halifax and Calder Valley proposed by the Conservatives, the proposed solution is simpler.

Announcing the final stage of consultation, the Boundary Commission says as far as Calderdale borough is concerned: “The Assistant Commissioners recommended splitting a ward between constituencies, as proposed in multiple representations.

“They considered that the benefits of not crossing the local authority boundary between Calderdale and Kirklees to be significant enough to justify such a ward split.

Calder Valley and Halifax Parliamentary constituencies will remain more or less intact – the only recommended change now is splitting Ryburn ward between the two, but all wards will stay within Calderdale. Image from Boundary Commission

“They recommended the Ryburn ward be split between the proposed Calder Valley and Halifax constituencies, with the three polling districts covering the town of Sowerby Bridge and the village of Triangle being included in the latter.

“This would bring together the communities of Sowerby and Sowerby Bridge in one constituency.

“We agree with the recommendations of the Assistant Commissioners as described above, and propose they be adopted in their entirety for the constituencies wholly or partly within the boroughs of Calderdale and Kirklees.”

At the end of the day, changes recommended by Assistant Commissioners following consultation are also likely to be more limited when re-ordering both Halifax and Calder Valley Parliamentary constituencies.

An aerial shot of Brighouse which is now likely to stay in Calder Valley constituency

For neighbouring Kirklees, however, the boundaries of the constituencies are still set for a significant change if proposals by the Boundary Commission are given the green light.

While the proposals were put forward for a new ‘Batley and Hipperholme’ constituency were strongly opposed and described as the “most contentious” amongst plans for the entire Yorkshire and Humber region, amendments have since been made leading to the recommendation of new ‘Dewsbury and Batley’ and ‘Spen Valley’ constituencies.

If approved, the new Dewsbury and Batley constituency would contain the Kirklees Council wards of Batley East and West, Dewsbury East, South and West, and the northern part of Kirkburton. The remainder of the Kirkburton ward would reside within the proposed constituency of ‘Wakefield West and Denby Dale.’

The new Spen Valley constituency would include the wards of Birstall and Birkenshaw, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike, Liversedge and Gomersal, Mirfield, and part of Dalton. The remainder of the Dalton ward would sit within the Huddersfield constituency should the revised proposals go ahead.

A Calderdale boundary sign

The public are invited to view and comment on the new map at bcereviews.org.uk. Public consultation concludes on December 5 this year and a final report and recommendations from the Boundary Commission will follow on 1 July 2023.

