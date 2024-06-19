Boutique Yorkshire festival has announced this year's event will be its last

Bill Bailey

One of Yorkshire’s best family friendly festivals has today announced that this year’s event will be its final one.

Underneath the Stars is set to hold its 10 year celebration anniversary event at Cinderhill Farm in Barnsley from August 2-4.

The organisers released the following statement:

“Dearest Stargazers, it is with heavy hearts that we announce this year’s festival will be our last for now and that we have decided to take a break on our festival journey. Worry not though, all is on track to ensure that 2024 will be our best yet and a fitting celebration of 10 stellar years, join us if you are able!

Emma Holling, Festival Director said “We never imagined that a wild idea conceived around our dining room table, overlooking the hills near Cawthorne, would blossom into the amazing festival it is today. When we started a decade ago, we were driven, as now, by passion and a sense of adventure. Now, we find ourselves in different places, both personally and professionally and operating in different times. We can’t believe this will be our tenth event - it is an amazing achievement and now our adventures are leading us in different directions.”

“This decision, though difficult, feels right as we embrace these new chapters in our lives. Looking back, we are overwhelmed with pride and joy. From our humble beginnings to welcoming a beautiful, ever-growing audience, every moment has been a dream come true. The laughter, music, and unforgettable memories we’ve shared together have exceeded our wildest expectations. Those we have worked with and who have supported us, together with our incredible audience and volunteer team, have been the heart and soul of this festival. Your involvement, energy, love, and unwavering support turned our little dream into a phenomenal and Award-Winning success. Each year, you’ve brought magic, transforming our event into a celebration of community, creativity, and pure joy.”

“While this news may come as a shock, we wanted to share it with you in good time and so that our stargazers can all come together to celebrate one last time. Never say never of course and no-one ever knows what we might do in the future. We do know that the festival landscape is challenging at the moment and our hearts and minds are with all our festival friends and family. If you are thinking at all about supporting Underneath the Stars or any independent event or festival this year, now more than ever is the time to and we would urge you to do just that.”

“Looking forward to this summer, plans are firmly in place to make this final festival our best and most spectacular yet, filled with love, and the biggest cheer possible. Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey. Let’s cherish every moment and create one last round of memories that we will treasure forever; we look forward to seeing you there!”"

The Underneath the Stars 10 Year Celebration will see some of the biggest stars yet joining festival figurehead Kate Rusby, including headliners. The Feeling and Bill Bailey. Other acts include Lucy Spraggan, Beans on Toast, Blazin Fiddles, Dervish, Skinny Lister, Damien O’Kane and Friends, and Barnsley Youth Choir.