Sixteen triples teams turned up at Hove Edge Bowling Club, which was won by the Whitworth family of Andy, Ruth and Amy. The target bowls was won by Dexter Bowe.

The event raised £6,060 for Overgate Hospice, with the cheque presented by Tammy Guide of Sowerby West End, who has dealt with cancer over the last year.

Organiser Mark Holden said: "We are pleased to announce she has recovered and back to leading a normal life again."