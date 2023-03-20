Bradford Coroner’s Office appeals for help to trace relatives of man living in Halifax
Bradford Coroner’s Office is appealing for help to trace any known relatives of a man who was living in the Halifax area.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Mar 2023, 07:22 GMT- 1 min read
Coroner's Officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Michael Harley living in the Halifax area.
Mr Harley aged 61 years sadly passed away on March 11.
Anyone with any information should contact the Bradford Coroner's Office on 01274 373721.