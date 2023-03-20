News you can trust since 1853
Bradford Coroner’s Office appeals for help to trace relatives of man living in Halifax

Bradford Coroner’s Office is appealing for help to trace any known relatives of a man who was living in the Halifax area.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Mar 2023, 07:22 GMT- 1 min read

Coroner's Officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Michael Harley living in the Halifax area.

Mr Harley aged 61 years sadly passed away on March 11.

Anyone with any information should contact the Bradford Coroner's Office on 01274 373721.

