A former pub site in Rastrick can be turned into 12 assisted living homes in two newly-designed blocks.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Planning councillors have approved The Bridge Ltd’s proposals for the former Bramble Inn at Field Lane.

Objectors to the plans were concerned about potential worsening of anti-social behaviour problems they claimed were affecting the site, including drug taking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They not been told about what the assisted living homes would entail, a spokesperson told Calderdale Council’s planning committee.

Councillor David Kirton, who is on Calderdale Council's planning committee

They also had worries about increased amounts of traffic and the loss of some mature trees.

Their worries about crime were echoed by questions from councillors but after hearing from founder and CEO of The Bridge Community Care, Dan Buchan, they unanimously approved the application.

Mr Buchan said his company was established in West Yorkshire and designed homes to meet the individual needs of people with autism and learning disabilities, with 24-hours a day support staff on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These were life- long conditions affecting people and there was an “extreme shortage” of such homes allowing people to live in their own communities.

“Our purpose is to help meet support needs that are not being met locally and allow local adults with disabilities to live their best lives in their own homes in the community,” he said.

“These are some of the most vulnerable in society – we provide constant support to keep each person we support safe from harm.”

He was aware of what had been said about anti-social behaviour but that misunderstood the needs of the people the company supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The people we support are not a risk to the public and do not typically have the capacity to engage in the types of activity that may be considered anti-social such as drug use, drinking or congregating late at night,” he said.

Coun David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) said after hearing what had been said, he would be happy to support planning officers’ recommendation that the application be approved.

“I’m sure that listening to what the objector says about crime on the site at the moment and drug use on the site and anti-social activity on a night time, once this is constructed that should all come to an end.