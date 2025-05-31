The wife of Batley Bulldogs star Brandon Moore has issued an appeal on social media to help find him.

Brandon Moore: Wife issues appeal to help find missing Batley Bulldogs star
Mara Moore posted on Facebook earlier today (Saturday, May 31) saying that Brandon had been missing for approximately 14 hours and that the police had been contacted.
She wrote: “If anyone has seen Brandon Moore can you please message me?
“I usually wouldn’t ever post anything on here like this, but family and friends haven’t seen or heard of him and hoping maybe someone’s seen sightings of him and can message me?”
At the time of writing, the post has been shared over 3,000 times with well-wishers hoping for his safe return home.
A spokesperson for Batley Bulldogs said:
“We are aware of the situation and are concerned about Brandon who is very close to us all and a key part of our group.”
Brandon joined Batley at the start of the 2024 season after spending eight years with Halifax Panthers, a spell which included captaining them to the 1895 Cup in 2023.
